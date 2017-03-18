BHS Honors Students win big at History Day competition

San Diego County National History Day champions stand with their teacher and principal, from left, Julia Anderson, Emily Vargas, teacher Danny Costa, principal Lee Fleming, Oran Fine and Elmer Libed.
BONSALL – On Feb. 25, the San Diego County Office of Education hosted the San Diego County division of the National History Day (NHD) competition. This year’s theme “Taking a Stand in History” inspired Honors students at Bonsall High School (BHS) to create visual exhibits, documentaries, performances, and essays highlighting courageous historical figures that exemplified courage and strength.

BHS participated in the event for the first time this year, and made an extraordinary showing with 34 participants and 14 individual award recipients, which was second in all of San Diego County after Francis Parker High School.

Of the 14 individual award recipients, four students were named San Diego County champions in their respective categories: Julia Anderson and Emily Vargas for Senior Level Individual Documentaries; Elmer Libed for Senior Level Historical Paper; and Oran Fine for Senior Level Individual Performance.

Anderson, Vargas, Libed, and Fine will travel to Sacramento in early May to take part in the National History Day California state finals. State champions move on to the national finals at the University of Maryland in mid-June.

BHS World Studies and American Studies teacher Danny Costa coordinated his school’s participation in the event with San Diego County’s NHD affiliate. Costa commented, “I couldn’t be more proud of the initiative and academic drive demonstrated by our BHS student historians, and I look forward to more success at next year’s competition.”

Among the sponsors that bestowed awards on BHS students were the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Air and Space Museum, and the San Diego History Center, among others. BHS and Costa look forward to participating in this event annually and continuing to enrich student experiences through educational opportunities such as these.

San Diego County National History Day champion Oran Fine impressed National History Day judges with an individual performance on the Kent State Massacre.

Erick Montejo and Daniel Bertschy’s interest in classical history and literary preservation captured the attention of National History Day judges. For their efforts, the Bonsall High School students won an award entitled “Taking a Stand in the Classical World.”

From left, Catherine Huber, Virginia (Ginger) Lowe and Delainy Reinard show off the 3D exhibit that won them an Air & Space History Award.


Bonsall High School 10th grader Cheyenne Laurance stands next to her exhibit which was awarded the USS Midway Museum Living Symbol of Freedom Award.

All 14 San Diego County National History Day award recipients from Bonsall High School are seen with their teacher, Danny Costa, center back row.

