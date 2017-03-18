BHS Honors Students win big at History Day competition

BONSALL – On Feb. 25, the San Diego County Office of Education hosted the San Diego County division of the National History Day (NHD) competition. This year’s theme “Taking a Stand in History” inspired Honors students at Bonsall High School (BHS) to create visual exhibits, documentaries, performances, and essays highlighting courageous historical figures that exemplified courage and strength.

BHS participated in the event for the first time this year, and made an extraordinary showing with 34 participants and 14 individual award recipients, which was second in all of San Diego County after Francis Parker High School.

Of the 14 individual award recipients, four students were named San Diego County champions in their respective categories: Julia Anderson and Emily Vargas for Senior Level Individual Documentaries; Elmer Libed for Senior Level Historical Paper; and Oran Fine for Senior Level Individual Performance.

Anderson, Vargas, Libed, and Fine will travel to Sacramento in early May to take part in the National History Day California state finals. State champions move on to the national finals at the University of Maryland in mid-June.

BHS World Studies and American Studies teacher Danny Costa coordinated his school’s participation in the event with San Diego County’s NHD affiliate. Costa commented, “I couldn’t be more proud of the initiative and academic drive demonstrated by our BHS student historians, and I look forward to more success at next year’s competition.”

Among the sponsors that bestowed awards on BHS students were the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Air and Space Museum, and the San Diego History Center, among others. BHS and Costa look forward to participating in this event annually and continuing to enrich student experiences through educational opportunities such as these.