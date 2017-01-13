Board of Supervisors proclamation honors Fallbrook teacher Schwenke

The proclamations session of the Dec. 13 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting honored Fallbrook Street School kindergarten teacher Amy Schwenke for her 2016 San Diego County Teacher of the Year recognition.

“It’s just awesome,” said Schwenke. “It’s very special to be recognized for all the amazing work that the San Diego County teachers do. I’m honored to represent Fallbrook and the hard work of my colleagues and my students who may be giving proclamations themselves one day.”

The proclamation for Schwenke was presented by supervisor Bill Horn.

“Amy is an outstanding kindergarten teacher,” said Horn. “She encourages her students to act as leaders by making choices that model good citizenship and scholarly behavior. She connects with her students academically and emotionally by creating a sense of belonging.”

Schwenke attended Lucerne Valley Elementary School, and Mrs. Stanfield was her kindergarten teacher. “I definitely remember my kindergarten year,” said Schwenke.

The cleft palate Schwenke had as a child was corrected when she was in second grade. Her second-grade teacher, Mrs. McBride, visited Schwenke in the hospital. Schwenke credits Mrs. McBride as her inspiration to become a teacher.

“I just can’t think of any other job as fulfilling as teaching,” said Schwenke. “I love watching my children grow by leaps and bounds.”

Her teaching objectives include providing her students with self-confidence and self-esteem.

“They know that I’m going to support them throughout their lifetime,” said Schwenke. “I’m their biggest fan.”

Schwenke attended Apple Valley High School following her elementary school years. Her parents still live in the Lucerne Valley. Schwenke has taught at Fallbrook Street School for 13 years and moved from Oceanside to Bonsall in September.