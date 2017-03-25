Bonsall girls headed to state speech and debate championships

BONSALL – Bonsall’s Jess Kennedy, Starr Lang and Bailey Ungaro have each qualified for the California High School Speech and Debate Championships.

The girls attend Mission Vista High School, where Jess is a junior and Starr and Bailey are freshmen. Jess has qualified for the third year in a row – the first time a Mission Vista student has accomplished the feat. Starr and Bailey will be making their first appearance. All are products of the Bonsall Unified School District.

“Public speaking is reported to be one of people’s biggest fears,” said Jess. “But I overcame those fears participating in Sullivan Middle School’s spelling bee and then progressing to the San Diego County bee, as well as singing in Bonsall Elementary’s ’60 Seconds to Fame’ contest. Performing in events like those in front of my rowdy friends makes it seem comparatively easy to speak in front of crowds now.”

Jess made it to the final round in several events at the recent San Diego Imperial Valley Speech League’s state qualifying tournament resulting in her qualifying for the state tournament in two separate categories. Jess won the league’s Impromptu championship and came in third in Expository. But the state rules limit students to just one event, so Jess has chosen to perform in the Expository category in the upcoming tournament after having competed in Impromptu the last two years.

Starr and Bailey qualified in the Duo category, an event where the two of them perform together. Their dynamic Duo won second place in the league finals.

“We were so happy throughout the speech season to be competing and placing well in what is said to be the toughest event this year,” said Starr. “But never in our wildest dreams did we think we could make it to the State Championships in our first year. Jess and only a few others have gone as freshmen, so it is truly an honor.”

Bailey added, “Starr and I are an example that hard work pays off. We practiced our performance what seemed like hundreds of times, often in front of any audience we could find. Any nervousness we had faded away after we performed in front of our entire team in the quad of another school during a tournament earlier in the season. I think it is safe to say that any shyness has been drilled out of us by repeated performances in front of some tough crowds.”

For anyone who would like to see the Bonsall girls demonstrate that kids these days still do know how to communicate (even if it’s not with their parents or other adults!) they will be performing their events in the State Championship Showcase event at Mission Vista High School on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. There is no admission cost and the showcase runs a little over an hour.