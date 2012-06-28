Bonsall students perform ‘Vacation on Mars’

BONSALL – Third grade students in Miss Tresidder’s and Mrs. Stillman’s classes at Bonsall Elementary School performed a science-based play about the solar system called ‘Vacation on Mars’ on June 13, just two days before the last day of school. The performances received standing ovations from the many audience members that attended.

‘Vacation on Mars’ is a musical/opera designed especially for third graders. It tied in directly to the third grade science unit about the sun, moon, and stars. The teachers said it also gave students a chance to bring words to life in a performance-based learning environment.

Throughout this musical journey, students, parents, staff, and audience members learned about the phases of the moon, what the sun is all about, and finally, different and interesting (and sometimes hilarious) facts about the planets in the solar system.

“Through this performance we were able to see what gifted and talented students we have here at Bonsall Elementary School,” said Mrs. Stillman, who added the teachers’ collective appreciation for the parent volunteers who assisted with the production.