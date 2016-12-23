Bonsall students surpass goal in food drive

BONSALL – Terry Breckenridge, Sullivan Middle School (SMS) ASB advisor, along with the students and staff collected more than 5,300 food items to be donated to Fallbrook Food Pantry.

During their recent holiday food drive, SMS students truly lived up to the school’s motto that “Kindness Really Does Matter.” This statement, which is reiterated each day on the morning news broadcast for all students to hear, was put into action and became an awesome reality.

The results of this drive will be felt by members of their community. SMS students continue to be touched by the fact that many people in San Diego County deal with food issues daily, and therefore decided to once again make it their mission to make a difference in the lives of those in their community.

Last year around this time, the SMS Wildcats donated roughly 3,000 food items to the Fallbrook Food Pantry, and this year students wanted to increase their donation total and decided to set their goal at 5,000 items. This type of endeavor moves students to see that they can make a difference.

On Nov. 1, the Sullivan Wildcats set out to find a way to donate 5,000 food items to the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Classes were in friendly competition with each other to see which class would bring in the most items. Members of the ASB, campus ambassadors and leaders stood in front of local food markets and shared the 5,000 food-item mission with the community.

The local community, including the Pala Mesa Golf Resort, stood behind those students by generously donating more than 2,000 food items. Parents, students, teachers, and staff worked together to make this 5,000 goal become a reality.

As a result of the efforts of those mentioned above, the Sullivan Wildcats will be able to greatly impact the lives of those in the county and local communities who face food related issues. Breckenridge said, “A sincere thanks to all who helped us to help others. As we say at Sullivan, ‘Kindness Really Does Matter’.”