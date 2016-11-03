BookSwap promotes reading at home

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School held its fourth annual BookSwap in the library last week and it was a big hit. Students were invited to “swap” their own books for Swap Tickets, with which they were able to pick “new” books from the hundreds laid out on tables.

The books were donated by FHS staff and the community throughout the year and organized by Judy Egan, the FHS library technician, and her crew of student helpers. The Angel Shop and St. John’s Thrift Shop were especially generous this year, putting together boxes of books for the swap.

BookSwap tickets are given freely to students via participating teachers at the high school. Some bring in their classes to “Shop the Swap”. “Many students do not own any books of their own,” said Egan. “The underlying purpose of the swap is to get as many books into the homes of our students as possible.”

Book donations are welcome all year. Children’s books are especially popular as the high schoolers take them home for the young kids in their families, which helps promote literacy. Also popular are copies of the classics, as well as books aimed for middle and high school readers.

For more information, contact Egan at [email protected] or (760) 723-6300 x 2229.