Boys & Girls Club members give back to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – On March 15, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County picked up their brooms, trash bags and work gloves and hit the streets of Fallbrook to help give back to their community.

Alongside community volunteer Jackie Heyneman, these members helped clean up downtown by sweeping and picking up trash around local businesses. Members of the Club also worked with Heyneman to remove graffiti from the walls and benches down Main Avenue.

Club members also used the time to show their appreciation to the businesses who have supported the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County with a gift of a potted succulent. The succulents were donated by Marsicals and placed in pots that had been hand painted by other Club members.

“We really wanted to find a special way to thank our local businesses for their continued support of our club,” said Allison Barclay, the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. “This was a fun way to get our kids involved, give back to our community and kick off our Boys & Girls Club Week.”

The community is invited to visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County’s Open House on March 27 at the club located on 445 East Ivy Street in Fallbrook. Doors will be open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will help kick off the beginning of Boys & Girls Club Week.

Boys & Girls Club Week is a week-long event that gives local clubs the opportunity to showcase their programs and engaging activities like a Smoothie Challenge on Tuesday, STEAM Fair on Wednesday, Talent Show on Thursday and a BBQ on Friday. Community members are invited to come and see for themselves all the fun that goes on at their club.

For more information on the Open House or other events during Boys & Girls Club week, call (760) 728-5871.