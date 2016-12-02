Boys & Girls Clubs host a bus tour of Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County invited friends and supporters to a ribbon cutting Nov. 2 to celebrate their new bus. With the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and honorary mayor Tami Donnelly present, the staff offered their guests an authentic club experience.

Upon arrival, each guest was given the opportunity to enjoy the same super snack the club members received that day. After a short presentation and ribbon cutting, the guests were invited to board the new bus for a tour around Fallbrook to visit the Boys & Girls Clubs’ after school sites.

Guests were serenaded with thanks from members of each site, and treated to performances from members at Live Oak Elementary and a tandem performance from Fallbrook Street Elementary and Maie Ellis.

“This was just a fun way for us to thank those who have supported our efforts in raising money for our bus,” said Brian Astredo, director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. “We still have work to do to pay off the bus, but today we also wanted to take advantage of this moment to celebrate the impact this bus will have on our community.”

The full-sized school bus was purchased by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County in September to help alleviate their growing wait list of community children. Through their first fundraiser and a matching gift by their foundation, the club was able to raise $32,000 to help pay the $180,000 price of the new bus.