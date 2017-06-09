Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrate rising stars

FALLBROOK – With board members, donors, and family members all in attendance, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrated the achievements of club members, staff and volunteers at the Great Futures annual awards ceremony.

Youth members are recognized by staff in the areas of academics, athletics, sportsmanship, and citizenship. The Youth of the Year, the highest award a club can bestow on one of its members, was awarded to Giovanni Zaragoza from Potter Jr. High.

The club also takes the opportunity to recognize staff members for their outstanding contribution to the club and its mission. Rolando Rojas was honored as the Youth Development Professional of the Year. He has been a staff member with the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County for seven years and was instrumental this year for the Potter Jr. High unit when he stepped in as interim site supervisor.

Ana Marie Cervantes received the award for Management Professional of the Year. She has been a staff member for only two years, but has played a vital role in building a strong program at Vallecitos Elementary School.

Karen Kenner was awarded MVP of Administration in part for helping to make the club office more efficient and providing extraordinary customer service.

The Program Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Nestor Becceril for his exceptional efforts at the Fallbrook Street extension; the award for Coach of the Year was given to Victor Rojas for helping club members learn that respect and sportsmanship are more important than winning or losing.

Each year, two club members are chosen to receive the prestigious Rising Star award. This award grants honorees $200 towards college expenses. The Ridgecrest Family Endowment Fund was created in 2008 at the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation by Laurenn Barker and her brother, Sandy Prater, as an incentive to encourage youth to stay on the positive path toward high school and college.

This year’s Rising Star recipients were Aiden Chavez and Genesis Diaz, club members at William H. Frazier Elementary School.

For more information on donating or starting a fund, contact Legacy Endowment Community Foundation at (760) 728-3304. To find out more about how the Boys & Girls Club helps the kids in this community, visit www.bgcnorthcounty.org.