Boys & Girls Clubs provide Thanksgiving meal to over 800 members

FALLBROOK – The week before Thanksgiving vacation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County served a Thanksgiving meal to nearly 800 of its members. Family members were also invited to join their club kids as they feasted on turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie from Major Market.

With the help of volunteers from the club’s board of directors and the Kiwanis Club of Fallbrook, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County managed to serve eight Thanksgiving dinners, one at each Club site.

“This is my favorite week of the year,” said director of operations Lisa Ware. “I’m thankful that we are able to provide this meal at no cost to our members, and I personally love seeing our members come together to share a meal with their families.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County serves a nutritious snack every day to each member who attends their afterschool program. However, on this special night the club offered its members a meal that they can all be truly thankful for.