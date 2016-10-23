BUSD approves dual-credit agreement with Palomar College

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a dual enrollment partnership agreement with Palomar Community College.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Oct. 11 approved the second reading and adoption of the agreement. The Sept. 6 board meeting included a 5-0 vote approving the first reading.

“That’s an incredible opportunity for a student to not only become more ready for college but also put as large a dent as they want into the cost of college,” said BUSD superintendent Justin Cunningham.

The partnership which will allow Bonsall High School students to take community college courses on campus and receive both high school credit and college credit might not eliminate tuition costs entirely for students who subsequently attend a four-year college, but significant progress towards a four-year degree could be made and students desiring an associates degree might be able to avoid future tuition. “They could ideally get an AA degree while they’re in high school,” Cunningham said.

Currently some Bonsall High School students take classes at Palomar College and receive credit at both the high school and college levels. A graphic communications class is currently being taught at Bonsall High School and allows students to receive dual credit, and the partnership agreement will allow for additional classes to be taught at the high school.

Palomar College will provide the professors for the courses on campus and will use a classroom at Bonsall High School. The Bonsall Unified School District will provide materials for the courses, and the computers and software which have been purchased are also used for additional courses on the campus which currently includes Sullivan Middle School as well as Bonsall High School.

“We really look forward to developing that partnership with Palomar,” Cunningham said.