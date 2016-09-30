BUSD approves first reading of dual enrollment agreement with Palomar

The Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD) board approved the first reading of a dual enrollment partnership agreement with Palomar Community College.

The 5-0 BUSD board vote Sept. 6 makes approval of a second reading and adoption likely at the Oct. 11 board meeting. The partnership would allow Bonsall High School students to take community college courses on campus and receive both high school credit and college credit.

“We’re real excited about that,” said BUSD superintendent Justin Cunningham.

Currently some Bonsall High School students take classes at Palomar College and receive credit at both the high school and college levels.

“We do have quite a few kids with concurrent enrollment,” Cunningham said.

A graphic communications class is currently being taught at Bonsall High School and allows students to receive dual credit.

“It’s been a tremendous success,” said Cunningham. “We’re looking at some more classes.”

Palomar College will provide the professors for the courses on campus and will use a classroom at Bonsall High School. The BUSD will provide materials for the courses, and the computers and software which have been purchased are also used for additional courses on the campus, which currently includes Sullivan Middle School as well as Bonsall High School.