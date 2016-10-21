BUSD and Palomar finalize Dual Enrollment Agreement

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD) officially adopted a partnership agreement with Palomar College with a 5-0 board vote on Oct. 11. Dr. Joi Lin Blake, recently named president of Palomar College, visited with BUSD superintendent Dr. Justin Cunningham and Bonsall High School principal Lee Fleming on Oct. 14 to discuss their growing relationship in providing increased access to higher education for all students.

The partnership allows BHS students to take courses for dual credit and enroll for free based on recently passed California Assembly Bill 288 Dual Enrollment legislation that provides greater access if an agreement is in place between the high school district and college. Of over 40 feeder high schools, Bonsall is one of only two districts with a signed agreement with Palomar college (San Marcos is the other).

Beyond the complete course catalog available to all BHS students to travel to Palomar sites, the dual enrollment agreement allows BHS students to enroll in Palomar courses held at Bonsall High during the school day which seamlessly transfer to Palomar College or provide transferable credits to any public 4-year California University after graduation.

Currently there are 26 BHS students enrolled in Introductory Graphic Communications courses which provide the equivalent of 2 years of high school credit and 6 units from Palomar College. As BHS grows and student demand for college courses increases, BUSD-Palomar will provide offerings to other content areas.

Principal Lee Fleming is thrilled about the partnership, stating, “We know that over 40 percent of BHS students are concerned with how to pay for college. We can alleviate some of that stress by lowering the long-term cost with free courses during high school. Plus, when someone asks me how we are preparing students for college, I can respond by simply pointing to the passing grades BHS students already have in actual college

courses.”