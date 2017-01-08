CAE to offer an introduction to American Sign Language

FALLBROOK – The College of Adaptive Education (CAE), a non-accredited “college experience” for adults of all abilities in Fallbrook, will be offering Introduction to American Sign Language at the CAE campus, 911 E. Elder.

The eight-week class will begin on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and be offered weekly at the same time. This class is for parents, caregivers, and anyone who wants to learn to communicate with those who are hearing impaired. The class will teach students 100 common signs and will be taught by Jessika Puit and Linda White.

The class is limited to 15 and registration forms are available at www.collegeofadaptiveeducation.org . Email Linda White at [email protected] to secure a place.

CAE is a program under Jeremiah’s Ranch, www.jeremiahsranch.org.