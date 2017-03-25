CAE’s ASL class ends, Wire Sculptor class begins April 5

FALLBROOK – The College of Adaptive Education (CAE), an inclusive non-accredited “college-experience” program offered by the nonprofit Jeremiah’s Ranch, wrapped up another session with rave reviews.

An Introduction to American Sign Language (ASL) benefited many who work with hearing impaired individuals.

“I took this class in the hope it would help me be able to better communicate with individuals in the Care Rite program. I have learned a lot. Most importantly I have learned about this beautiful culture and how receptive they are to helping us learn,” Lory Guizar, administrative associate, Care-Rite Vocational.

Alda Mireya-Peralta, a Head Start School teacher said she was taking the class to introduce sign language to toddlers. During the class, she learned how to sign complete sentences.