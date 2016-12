KENT, Ohio – Bonsall resident Janet Chudomelka has graduated from Kent State University with an Associate of Arts.

Chudomelka is among over 1,600 students who received bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, associate and educational specialist degrees during Kent State’s 2016 Summer Commencement ceremony.

Kent State University is Northeast Ohio’s leading public research university with more than 41,000 students. The university’s eight-campus system is among the largest regional systems in the country.