Church family blesses military families with school supplies

CAMP PENDLETON – San Onofre School students were geared up and ready for the new school year thanks to the hard work and generosity of the Saddleback Church, San Clemente campus’s backpack giveaway. For the 12th year, the church’s Military Ministry and Peach Ministry organized volunteers to collect school supplies and filled backpacks to distribute to San Onofre School students.

San Onofre School is part of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and primarily serves the children of the military community. Not only did the church provide backpacks, they provide a family friendly event by offering face painting, backpack decorating, Chick-fil-A and Kona Ice.

“I have family members who have served,” Heather Richardson, an event organizer, said, “I have a heart to serve and assist our military families because they give us so much.”