Community center offers Spring Day Camp

FALLBROOK – Local children are invited to attend Spring Day Camp, April 10-14, at the Fallbrook Community Center. Attendees will explore topics in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Campers will complete hands-on, mind-enhancing projects. Other activities will include a field trip to Legoland, healthy cooking, arts and crafts, movies, games, and sports.

For more information, or to register, call (760) 728-1671. To register in person, visit the center’s office, located at 341 Heald Lane, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Because camp size is limited, participants are encouraged to register in advance.