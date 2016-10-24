Dara Denton wins children’s fishing derby

Dara Denton won the children’s fishing derby, which is part of Oceanside Harbor Days, for the first time in seven years.

Denton caught a 12-ounce striped croaker Sept. 24 to break her sister’s reign of three consecutive first-place catches. The fishing derby is for children 13 and under, and since Denton turns 14 on Nov. 18, the 2016 children’s fishing derby was her last competition.

Places in the fishing derby at Oceanside Pier are determined by the weight of the largest fish caught rather than the number of fish caught. Parents are allowed to accompany their children and provide advice, although the children themselves must reel and catch the fish.

Scott Denton accompanied his daughters to the fishing derby. The contestants were supplied with sardines, shrimp, and squid to use as bait. This year, 22 children between the ages of 3 and 13 participated in the fishing derby.

The derby began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at noon. An incoming tide at approximately 10:30 a.m. increased the opportunity for fish, and Denton caught her croaker within minutes after the tide became more favorable. Denton hooked other fish during the morning, but the croaker was the only one she was able to reel.

Fallbrook residents took first, second, and fourth place in the fishing derby. Variah Miller, who is 11, caught a seven-ounce rock fish which gave her second place. Dacy Denton, who is also 11, took fourth place with a sea bass weighing less than an ounce. Eight-year-old Brendan Vanhise of Temecula had the third-place catch with a two-ounce sea bass.

Both Denton sisters attend Sullivan Middle School; Dara is in eighth grade and Dacy is in sixth grade. Miller is homeschooled.

The Denton sisters and Miller received new fishing poles. Dara Denton received a plaque for first place while Miller was also given a plaque.

The Denton sisters began competing in the children’s fishing derby in 2009, when Dara won by catching a 22-ounce shark and Dacy placed second with a 16-ounce stingray. Neither sister caught a fish in 2010. In 2011, Dacy placed third and Dara placed fourth. Dara placed fifth in 2012, when Dacy did not catch a fish but hooked a pelican which went after her bait.

Dacy Denton won the 2013 fishing derby by catching an eight-ounce spotfin while Dara was fifth. In 2014, Dacy caught a seven-ounce mackerel to take first place and Dara placed second with a five-ounce mackerel. Both Denton sisters caught kelp bass in 2015 when a six-ounce catch gave Dacy first place for the third year in a row and a three-ounce fish tied Dara for third place.