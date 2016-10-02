Day for Kids provides fun for all

Adriana Gutierrez and Nancy Gutierrez participate in games at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County’s annual Day for Kids event on Sept. 17.
Adi Vilardi shows off the face paint she received at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County’s annual Day for Kids event on Sept. 17.

Gabriel Gonzalez, Adalberto Salazaar, David Barragan, Adi Vilardi, Rolando Rojas and Josue Rojas play a live sized version of foosball during the Kids Day event.

Aden Garcia proudly holding up his caricature done by artist Rex Bright during the Day for Kids event.

