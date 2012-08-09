Dr. Jeremy Ginoza completes residency

FALLBROOK – Dr. Jeremy Ginoza, a 1995 graduate of Fallbrook Union High School, completed his three year residency in the Central Washington Residency Program on June 30, in Yakima, Wash. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic medicine (D.O.), from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, Calif. in June, 2009, and BA from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif.

In a six week rotation in Kenya, Africa, he delivered his first baby. He is the son of Rev. Doctor Dennis and Sylvia Ginoza of Fallbrook.

On July 10, he began a one year fellowship for further training in osteopathic and

neuromuscloskeletal medicine at Maine-Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency in Augusta and Waterville, Maine. Following his fellowship, he, his wife Melanie, and their son Kenan, plan to return to Washington for his practice.