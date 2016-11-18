Duran receives scholarship

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University announced that Oscar Duran from Fallbrook has been selected as one of the 2016-17 Sally Casanova scholarship recipients.

The California State University Chancellor’s Office selected Duran and seven other SDSU students with ambitions to pursue a doctoral degree for this prestigious scholarship.

The social science single subject teaching major receives a $3,000 scholarship and is working with an SDSU faculty member to develop future educational goals.

Duran and SDSU’s other honorees are among 74 Sally Casanova California Pre-Doctoral Scholars for 2016-17. The Pre-Doctoral Program Advisory Committee selected the scholarship winners from a pool of more than 200 applicants across the CSU system.