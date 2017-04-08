Every 15 Minutes shocks Fallbrook High students

Student Steve Raymundo reveals the impact that the Every 15 Minutes program had on him and the impact that it will have on him for the rest of his life.
Victim Morgan Alexander reads a letter that she had written to her Mom and Dad during her participation in the program. She shared her sorrow at loss of the time she would have with her family. Participants were held at the Pala Mesa Resort overnight, and were not allowed to contact friends or family as a way to demonstrate their death.
Rachel Borg, the mother of accident victim Sydney Borg, tearfully shares the feeling of loss when a child dies.
Lily Hernandez talks about her grief at the loss of the crash victims and friends. Participants were held at the Pala Mesa Resort overnight, and were not allowed to contact friends or family as a way to demonstrate their death.
Guest speaker Jennifer Seitel describes, in detail, her life experience as a crash victim and the reality of being confined to a wheel chair after losing the use of her legs. The crash occurred when she was just 16 years old. Her younger sister was killed in that same crash.
Students react during the presentation by guest speaker Jennifer Seitel. All took a breath and took the presentation seriously. The Every 15 Minutes program hadn’t been held at Fallbrook High in several years.
Fallbrook High School principal Larry Boone talks about the Every 15 Minutes program and introduces the speakers. The mock crash, hospital surgery, morgue and booking of the driver following the sobriety test were reenacted in a video shown to the students.
John A. Keys, retired LA Fire Department, plays the bagpipes during the procession as the casket is moved and the victims walk into the gym for the presentation. He also played the bagpipes as the casket was removed at the conclusion of the program.
Walking dead Marilynn Rasp, foreground left, and crash
victim Sydney Borg, right, share a moment of reflection during their participation in the Every 15 Minutes program.
OK, let me see if I got this straight.
We teach our children about not drinking and driving — OK, I’m all for that, obviously — but (A) the legal alcohol driving limit in CA is 0.08% which is about two drinks, (B) our kids are bombarded by alcohol advertisement, (C) and, my personal favorite, MOM, DAD, GRANDMA, GRANDPA, UNCLE JOE and AUNT JANE drink right in front of their kids . . . desperately trying to convince them that they are NOT the biggest lushes on earth?
And then we try to teach our kids not to drink and drive?! Ah, a wee bit hypocritical, wouldn’t you say?
Kids, here’s the REAL lesson, OK? See those two adults sitting right across from your table? Yeah, YOUR mom and dad, you know those two . . . college pot-smoking, party animal, spin-the-bottle, skinny-dippin’ and tattoo sportin’ lushes, floozies and tramps. See them?
Don’t be like THEM!