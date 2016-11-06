Fallbrook FFA goes to nationals

Isabella Evans

FFA Reporter

The 89th annual National FFA Convention and Expo was held in Indianapolis Oct. 19-22 and each year the national officers plan and host the conference for more than 65,000 FFA members across the nation.

Students participated in a college and career show, attended industry tours, and award/leadership sessions. At this year’s convention, five individuals represented the Fallbrook FFA Chapter.

Student Daysee Magana was one of four national finalists in her Specialty Animal Proficiency Award area. Proficiency awards are given to students for recognition with their projects throughout the program.

Magana works at her family’s beekeeping company, La Luz Apiaries. She went through a series of rigorous interviews throughout her time with this award application, and Fallbrook FFA was proud to have her represent Fallbrook on the national stage.

Isaac Varela and Jordan Janikowski, both Fallbrook High School alumni, were recognized with their American FFA Degree.

Earning the American FFA Degree is the highest honor one can receive as an FFA member. Less than one percent of FFA members across the nation are awarded this honor each year. Through their involvement in the program, both Varela and Janikowski have embodied determination and dedication to the FFA.

Representing the Fallbrook FFA Chapter Officer Team at the convention were treasurer Collin Kooyman and FFA advisor Margaret Chapman.

Due to the remarkable efforts of Magana, Varela and Janikowski, this year’s National FFA Convention & Expo was a very memorable one for the Fallbrook FFA Chapter, which hopes to see more amazing work from each of them in future years.