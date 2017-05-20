Fallbrook High JROTC fitness team in national championships

FALLBROOK – The MCJROTC physical fitness team from Fallbrook High School will compete in the national US Marines Youth Foundation JROTC Physical Fitness Championships May 19-20 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

The physical fitness team competed against 107 MCJROTC programs nationwide and placed first in MCJROTC Regional District 4. Only the first place teams from each region are invited to participate and compete in the National Championships.

Lt. Col. William L. Wade, USMC (Ret) said he and Master Sergeant Brian Richardson are very confident that the Fallbrook team will acquit themselves well during the competition.