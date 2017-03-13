Fallbrook A Leer reading event to be held April 1

FALLBROOK – The 13th annual Fallbrook A Leer/Reading and Family Literacy event will be held on Saturday, April 1, at the Maie Ellis Educational Center campus from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration will begin at 9 a.m.

The enjoyment of reading at home plays an important role in the academic success of children. Families are invited to attend this entertaining and educational event to support literacy.

The program includes story reading for all children in grades K-6, a special story time for pre-school children ages 3-4, and the Children’s Literacy Arts and Crafts Circuit. The morning program also includes reading workshops for parents conducted by expert presenters.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Fliers will be sent home with students from FUESD elementary schools early in March. The first 60 students from each school will receive admission tickets. Free books are given to each child. There is also a raffle and other prizes given during the event.

Fallbrook a Leer was honored at the 33rd annual Golden Bell Awards program of the California School Boards Association in 2012. The award won in the Parental/Community Involvement category, under the direction of Leticia Maldonado Stamos.

In addition to promoting literacy, Fallbrook A Leer also celebrates Cesar Chavez Day of Service and Learning, and is a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Project.