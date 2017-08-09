Fallbrook Propane Gas seeks junior artists for inaugural competition

FALLBROOK – The inaugural “Honoring Our American Heroes” art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a “patriotic themed work of art honoring our military, first responders and our country”. Fallbrook Propane Gas Company is the sponsor of the art competition.

The junior art competition is open to Kindergarten through 8th grade students. K through 4th grade students will compete against each other, as will 5th through 8th grade students. Grades 9 through 12 can still participate in the “Remembering 9/11” art competition.

Artists may select their medium of choice. Drawings or paintings must not be larger than 12-inches in any direction. See entry rules for further detailed instructions.

The awards are gift cards: first place – $75, second place – $50, and third place – $25. Two additional awards of $75 each will be presented by Phyllis Sweeney: The Encouragement Factor and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Artwork must be delivered to the Brandon Gallery on Saturday, Aug. 26, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Brandon Gallery is located at 105 North Main Avenue.

The entries in the “Honoring Our American Heroes” competition will be on display at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office Sept. 1-29. A reception will be held Friday, Sept. 15, when the winners will be announced and the awards presented.

The entry fees benefit the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.

To register, contact Anita Kimzey, (714) 222-2462 (cell) or 760- 731-0277 (home), or email [email protected] .