Fallbrook Rotary Club honoring Students of the Month

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook recognizes Students of the Month at different schools in the Fallbrook Elementary School District. For the month of October, students from Mary Fay Pendleton School were honored.

Mary Fay Pendleton School assistant principal Patti Drew presented the Students of the Month to the Rotary Club at a recent luncheon. Drew said eighth grader Dejah Robinson was selected for “her efforts to use the Seven Habits to help turn things around in school and to experience greater success.”

Robinson shared that the Seven Habits helped her to become “a leader and a role model.”

Drew said first grader Carolina Jenkins was recognized for “her outstanding leadership in and out of the classroom. She is a great role model for her peers as she is always doing the right thing when no one is looking.”