Fallbrook Union Elementary School District launches new partnership

SILVER SPRING, Md. – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) announced April 12 a new partnership with Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms.

This new collaboration provides educators district-wide the dynamic digital resources and sustained, job embedded professional development they need to create modern learning environments that engage all students.

FUESD serves students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade at nine school sites, including two schools aboard U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. FUESD schools have been recognized at the state level, receiving numerous California Golden Bell and Gold Ribbon Awards, as well as nationally for their work in creating an innovative and forward-thinking leadership culture that encourages and teaches children to be the leader of their own lives and to use their leadership skills to make a difference in the lives of others.

To continue building upon the district’s instructional and cultural transformation over the last six years, FUESD has partnered with Discovery Education to empower educators across the school system with the dynamic digital resources they need to create immersive learning experiences. To achieve this goal, all district educators will soon begin integrating Discovery Education’s Science Techbook™ and Discovery Education Streaming Plus into classroom instruction. Also, fifth through eighth-grade educators will begin incorporating Discovery Education’s Social Studies Techbook™ into teaching and learning, and sixth through eighth-grade educators will use Discovery Education’s highly engaging Math Techbook™ to support math instruction.

In addition to gaining access to Discovery Education’s digital content services, educators at the district’s Fallbrook Street Elementary School will also become the first teachers and administrators in California to participate in Discovery Education’s STEMformation.

A comprehensive, three-year system of professional development, STEMformation helps educators strengthen and sustain a culture of STEM at individual school sites and guides educators as they master STEM instructional strategies. With a focus on developing high-quality STEM lessons, creating transdisciplinary lessons and units, and vertically aligning STEM education school-wide, STEMformation provides the robust professional development, job-embedded coaching, and administrative leadership support necessary to create a center of STEM excellence.

Discovery Education’s Techbooks are breakthrough digital textbooks that are aligned to rigorous standards, support a comprehensive curriculum, and are updated regularly at no cost. The series encourages all learners through interactive features that change the reading level of text and enable text to be read aloud. The Techbook series saves teachers’ time with a comprehensive design that places model lessons, student activities and assessments at their fingertips. Techbooks are platform neutral and can be used in one-to-one or one-to-many configurations and in any instructional environment.

Utilizing an inquiry-based format built on the 5E model, Discovery Education’s Science Techbook, through hands-on labs, digital explorations, an interactive glossary, and data analysis activities, helps teach students to read, write, and think like scientists.

The Social Studies Techbook series uses an inquiry-based instructional approach that emphasizes informational text literacy, analytical writing, and problem-solving skills that students will apply in the classroom and beyond. Each subject area includes primary source documents and activities, digital investigations, a multimedia reference library, interactive maps and informational texts.

Discovery Education’s Math Techbook, a digital textbook that connects students to math through real-world problems worth solving, combines conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, and application to help all students develop a long-lasting mastery of mathematics.

Discovery Education Streaming Plus is a comprehensive digital service supplementing instruction across all K-12 curricular areas that helps build students’ mastery in interpreting, understanding, and evaluating information across all subject areas. Teacher resources include lesson plans, instructional strategies, and content collections organized around themes. Students can access images, primary source documents, podcasts, oral interviews, books on tape, articles, and videos, and more.

“The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is committed to providing pathways for all students to attain the expertise they need to become lifelong active learners who are successful both in their chosen field and in the larger society,” said Dr. Candace Singh, superintendent at FUESD. “We believe that this new partnership with Discovery Education, providing our educators with the proper tools and skills to build creative and innovative classrooms, will help us achieve this mission.”

To ensure each FUESD teacher is fully supported throughout the transition to digital teaching and learning, Discovery Education experts will provide district educators robust professional development opportunities that will help them maximize their new hardware and digital content to improve students’ academic achievement.

In addition, the Discovery Education Community will support Fallbrook Union Elementary Schools’ educators in their efforts to transform students’ learning experiences with digital media. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Education Community connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

“Discovery Education is proud to be a part of Fallbrook Elementary School District’s efforts to build on its commitment to academic excellence,” said Andrew Bradigan, Discovery Education’s Regional Vice President. “We look forward to supporting educators across the district as they create unforgettable learning experiences for all students.”

For more information about the Discovery Education Techbook series, Discovery Education Streaming Plus, or other services and resources from Discovery Education, visit www.discoveryeducation.com.