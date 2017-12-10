Fouquet makes large donation to Chapman University

BONSALL – Dr. Patricia R. Fouquet, a retired professor of modern European history, has recently donated a large collection of books and other materials on the rise of fascism and the Holocaust to Chapman University, where they will be used by students and educators at all levels.

Chapman’s library houses the Rodgers Center for Holocaust Education. Located on the fourth floor of the building, it contains a library and a museum and carries on a program of introducing Holocaust survivors and students to each other, and presenting speakers on the subject to the general public.

Chapman also has, within its history department, a minor in Holocaust studies, which enrolls many students, including future teachers and attorneys.

Ashley Bloomfield met Fouquet and her husband, Stephen Hoffman, and the two friends who were most instrumental in connecting Fouquet with the Chapman Center, Pam Tushak and Linda Carter, and graciously received the collection on behalf of Chapman.

The group spent about an hour in the Rodgers Center, touring the collections and talking with students, including a pre-law student who was minoring in Holocaust studies, which he explained would be helpful in addressing ethical issues.

Fouquet, who hails from New York, has had a lifelong interest in history and developed a serious interest in the Holocaust when she was a student at Barnard College. She pursued this interest in graduate school at UC San Diego, where she received her PhD in 1972.

Fouquet’s teaching career spanned the country and included stints at California State University Long Beach and the University of Nebraska before winding up in the University of North Carolina system, where she spent the last 20 years before retiring at Fayetteville State University.

Fouquet and her husband reside in Bonsall.