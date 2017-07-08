FUESD announces policy for free and reduced-priced meals for kids

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) is announcing its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.

Each school and the district’s central office have a copy of the policy, which may be viewed by any interested party on request.

Meal applications will be sent to all households with a letter informing parents or guardians of the availability of free and reduced-price meals. To apply, complete one application for all children in the household and submit it to the school for processing.

Additional copies are available at any school office, Child Nutrition Services Office or you may apply online at http:www.fuesd.k12.ca.us/. Households may submit an application at any time during the school year. Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by Child Nutrition Services officials.

FUESD Child Nutrition Services will notify the household of their children’s eligibility for free meals if any household member receives CalFresh, California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs), or Food Distribution Program Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits.

Households will also be notified of any child’s eligibility for free meals if the individual child is categorized as foster, homeless, migrant, runaway, enrolled in an eligible Head Start, or enrolled in an eligible pre-kindergarten class.

An application is not required if a household receives the eligibility notice from school officials. Households should contact the school immediately regarding any child in the household not included on the eligibility notice. The household must notify school officials if they choose to decline meal benefits.

Households that did not receive the eligibility notice from school officials and would like to apply for meal benefits must submit a complete free and reduced-price application for FUESD Child Nutrition Services to determine a child’s eligibility.

The FUESD office is at 321 N Iowa Street, (760) 731-5400.