FUESD gives every student access to STEM programs

This year, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) has provided each school within its district with classes that focus specifically with science, technology, engineering and mathematics, otherwise known as STEM. This is meant to help students become more prepared for the technologically advanced world they are growing up in.

According to Maria Flaherty, the STEM teacher on special assignment (TOSA) for San Onofre School, the district hired four TOSAs to be STEM coaches for the 2014-2015 academic school year.

“We each had two schools, and our focus was on technology,” said Flaherty. “We had gotten one to one chromebooks for students in grades 4 to 8, so we wanted to make sure the technology was used appropriately.”

The STEM coaches ensured the technology was being used appropriately, and that students new how to use the equipment safely.

“We also made sure that the chromebooks weren’t just a replacement for a book or worksheet,” said Flaherty, who has spent over 30 years in the FUESD school district. “We wanted to take their learning beyond that, and had them do more collaboration, such as working on projects online. We also worked to partner with other schools, and integrated the chromebooks for assessment. It was not just a shiny worksheet.”

This academic year, FUESD STEM coaches are dabblig in engineering and math.

“Our program was so well received from teachers and the community that each school has a STEM TOSA,” said Flaherty. “We are continuing our work with technology and engineering, but also have a big emphasis on math. We also have next generation science kits to match the new standards, and they are very hands on.”

Parents have opportunities to see this type of learning in action.

“Last year, we started going into robotics with technology, and we learned coding,” said Flaherty. “Parents got to do engineering during our parents nights and experience the joy of it. Some schools had an hour of code where parents could come in and see what the students were doing. ”

A large difference in the way STEM coaching differs from traditional math, science and technology classes is the amount of hands-on learning that students partake in.

“There are less questions with one right answer,” explained Flaherty. “There are more open ended questions where students have to put the answer together and support their claim. They have to explain why what they are saying is correct by claiming evidence and reasoning that connects to it.That’s where deeper and true understanding happens.”

Flaherty states this type of learning bleeds across all disciplines.

“That’s how the real world is; things cross over, and there are less worksheets and textbooks,” she said. “Students also listen to one another’s claims and do questionings and rebuttals.”

Flaherty believes this will help students, even if they are not interested in pursuing STEM fields.

“Students can become good global citizens when they are older,” said Flaherty. “One day they will vote and make decisions about huge topics like climate change. They will be able to analyze, listen, and make educated decisions. They might not be scientists as professionals, but they can use a scientist’s understanding.”

Each school’s STEM coach tailors the program to fit the school’s needs, but each program is part of the district’s plan. As STEM coaches work with other teachers, they also become more proficient in teaching STEM materials as well.

“Every school has their own dedicated innovation lab, and depending on the lesson of each site, the STEM coaches might choose to go with the support of [the other teachers], or in their classroom where they have all their materials,” said Flaherty. “Students have to be proficient in tech; if they are not tech savvy, they are going to be at a disadvantage in the future world. Their team might not be in the same country while working together. They have to know how to collaborate virtually.”

FUESD’s rally cry is STEM for all, said Flaherty.

“We want to provide STEM opportunities for all students, not just GATE students,” said Flaherty. “Everyone, from the least proficient to the most proficient to be exposed to STEM. With STEM you’re creating the future, and there is so much you can do.”