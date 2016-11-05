FUHS houses compete in dodgeball tourney

School spirit has a new look on the Fallbrook Union High School (FUHS) campus. With the three houses that comprise the student body, Associated Student Body (ASB) director Alana Milton has to be creative in the way she incorporates every house while also trying to find ways to involve as many different types of students as possible.

One of the most recent activities Milton helped coordinate was a dodgeball competition, which pitted house against house.

The tournament started on Monday, Oct. 24 at lunch, with Spirit house fighting against Honor house in an epic dodgeball battle. The tournament continued with the houses fighting each day, only pulled when a house lost twice.

In the championship final on Oct. 27, Honor house remained unbeaten with a victory over Freedom house.

“It came down to two guys dueling it out for their house’s honor,” said Milton. “Each house had two different teams of 10 players, with at least 60 students from their houses cheering.”

As a reward for the victory, Honor house had its choice of an ice cream social for its players, pizza, or Starbucks gift cards, said Milton.

“We had a great turnout, and the kids that played had a great time,” said Milton, a FUHS alum.

Milton took on the role of ASB director at the beginning of the school year after teaching at the high school for 11 years.

“I felt like it was a good opportunity,” she said. “I want to make a change in the culture, and have positive events on campus where all are represented. I’m living my dream.”

Three components of ASB that Milton directs are the student leadership class, the student body, and student senate.

“I try to give them each their own things to deal with,” explained Milton. “This year we decided to revitalize the student senate with representatives from different houses, as they can go and share their ideas with their peers. We have a diverse group of students involved because they don’t have to come to a class every day. Student senate is open to anyone, and we also share ideas and ways to participate in different events.”

Milton said the student senate is one method being used to recruit new students into school government, especially juniors who might not have the schedule flexibility to meet once a week.

“It’s their way of being involved,” she said. “The house principals also use their senators as advisory groups on the way houses are running. We are really focusing on student involvement, trying to get as many students in as possible. This year, we had more kids come to homecoming than previous years. I hope the momentum continues.”

Upcoming events at the high school include a food drive for the Fallbrook Food Pantry, which is currently being planned out by Milton and her student team.