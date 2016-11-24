High school students contribute to scarecrow fun

FALLBROOK – It has always been amazing to see some of the far out ideas that young people come up with to make Fallbrook Scarecrow Days (FSD) unique.

The Fallbrook High art department under the tutelage of Bill Richardson and Emily White, as well as Ashley Scibilia of the ceramic department got off to a fast start to join the community in celebrating FSD.

It was no easy task with school starting in mid-August leaving only six weeks before Oct. 1. The FSD committee provided the students with the basic frames and they took it from there to create with papier mȃché, electrical wire, swimming pool noodles, plastic bags, lots of newspaper, used clothing, and much, much more.

The month long event is meant to encourage tourism to benefit the small town merchants as well as for the enjoyment of the community. Merchants are then paired up with student-built scarecrows which are displayed every day possible for the month of October.

This is just one way the student population can be involved in their community and have fun while they are at it.