Holiday Book Drive to benefit local children

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library (SDCL) will host a Holiday Book Drive to collect new children’s books for distribution to area families through Reach Out & Read San Diego. Books are being accepted at any of SDCL’s 33 library locations, including Fallbrook, until Dec. 24.

Reach Out and Read San Diego encourages families to read aloud together as doctors provide a prescription for reading and a book to children as part of their regular well-child checkups during preschool years. Reach Out and Read currently serves 85,000 families a year and is eager to reach more young readers.

SDCL has partnered with Reach Out and Read for many years providing support to their work at area Family Resource Centers and community events.

“Research shows the strong, positive impact of this program,” said Deputy Director Susan Moore. “Reach Out and Read families read together more often, and their children enter kindergarten with larger vocabularies and stronger language skills.”

The San Diego County Library serves as a resource for children and families in San Diego to take advantage of a number of free services, such as family programs, story times, and media checkouts. Reading is a crucial aspect of development, and SDCL staff are humbled to be able to partner with a group that provides free books to young members of their community.