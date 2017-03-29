Homeschool academy is part of the Kindergarten Roundup

The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District invites all incoming kindergarten students for the 2017-2018 school year, to attend a “Roundup” on Wednesday, April 19. Although Fallbrook Homeschool Academy was not mentioned in the first announcement, parents can get information on that program at La Paloma Elementary during the “Roundup”.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. the following school sites will host an informational get-together: Fallbrook Street School, La Paloma Elementary School (includes Fallbrook Homeschool Academy), Live Oak Elementary School, William H. Frazier Elementary School, Mary Fay Pendleton School and San Onofre School.

Parents interested in Maie Ellis Elementary School, the FUESD dual language campus, may choose to attend that informational meeting at 10 a.m. instead of their school of residence.

Parents and their children will meet the principal and tour the school. Registration packets will be available at this time. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017. A child is eligible for Transitional Kindergarten if his or her fifth birthday falls between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, 2017.

To locate one’s school of residence, go to www.fuesd.k12.ca.us or call the Transportation Department at (760) 723-7075.

Immunization requirements

Under a recent law known as SB 277, beginning Jan. 1, 2016 exemptions based on personal beliefs, including religious beliefs, will no longer be an option for the vaccines that are currently required for entry into school in California. For more information about SB 277, see the Frequently Asked Questions available at: www.shotsforschool.org.