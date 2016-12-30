Jeremiah’s Ranch College of Adaptive Education finishes another session

FALLBROOK – The College of Adaptive Education (CAE) completed another session of portrait painting with instructor Suzette Phillips. The next session will be an introduction to sign language beginning in January 2017. The classes will be held on Thursday evenings and be taught by Linda White.

The College of Adaptive Education is a non-accredited college experience for adults of all abilities. It is one of the programs offered by Jeremiah’s Ranch. Jeremiah’s Ranch is a nonprofit which supports people with developmental disabilities and their families in the Fallbrook area.