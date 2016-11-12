Local educators nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

FALLBROOK – SEAS teacher Rebecca Martin and playground supervisor Lucia Loera, both of Live Oak Elementary School, have been nominated for the 2016-17 national LifeChanger of the Year Award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, the national LifeChanger of the Year program recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Both educators were nominated by members of the community who wish to remain anonymous.

Martin takes students from residential schools and transforms them into functional students. These students come to her with many challenges, and she works to help them become highly successful students who complete their work.

“I work with students who have transferred to Mrs. Martin’s class,” said her nominator. “Their transformation is mind-blowing. For example, one of my students was often unkind to other students and manipulated them into not telling an adult. This student had several challenges such as a negative self-image and struggling to begin assignments. Mrs. Martin took this student in, and they made a total transformation.”

“This student is now completing all of their work and being kind to others,” her nominator continued. “Best of all, this student feels so good about themselves. It shows that the work Mrs. Martin does is essential to the well-being of her students and school.”

Loera, who has been a playground supervisor for six years, was recognized for treating all of Live Oak’s 600 students with love and respect. She is an employee who goes above and beyond the call of duty, and she is always willing to help a fellow co-worker, according to her nominator.

Each school year, the LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For 2016-2017, there will be a total of 15 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards.

In addition, a 16th prize, the “National Spirit Award,” is given to the school and nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. Each winner will receive a cash award that is split between the individual winner and their school.

The national Grand Prize award is $10,000. Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The top five winners will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in Naples, Florida. Winners will be announced in spring 2017.

Winners will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be school district employees. Award winners are selected based on the following criteria:

A proven ability to make a beneficial difference in the lives of students

An ability to positively add to the development of the school’s atmosphere

An involvement in leadership activities at the school and/or community level

A demonstrative record of excellent performance at the professional level

A commitment to producing a nurturing atmosphere

Adherence to high moral and ethical standards

A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyearnominees.com/showspirit .