Local residents earn degrees from Western Governors University

SALT LAKE CITY – Benjamin Pawlik and Matthew Pawlik of Bonsall and Kaitlyn Forrest of Fallbrook have received their degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.

Benjamin Pawlik received his master’s degree for teaching in elementary education, kindergarten through eighth grades. Matthew Pawlik and Forrest received their master’s degrees for teaching in social science, fifth-12 grades.

The university held its 33rd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Salt Palace Convention Center, July 15, to celebrate the graduation of more than 10,000 graduates.