SALT LAKE CITY −The following Fallbrook residents have received their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The university held its 31st semi-annual commencement ceremony in Salt Lake City on July 16 and celebrated the graduation of more than 8,000 graduates.

Amanda Good received her bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8) degree while Shirley Krussel received her master of science in nursing – education degree.