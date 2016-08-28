Luau helps fill 375 backpacks for needy students

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook’s third annual Luau for Backpacks was a sellout on Aug. 6, when the grassy patio at St. John’s Episcopal Church was transformed into an island paradise.

The Village Ukes, led by Mike Fenton, performed Hawaiian tunes on their ukuleles, and later the Halau Hula Lani Ola Dancers from Orange County swayed in graceful Polynesian dances.

A traditional feast of teriyaki chicken, luau pork, rice and salads was served to the happy attendees. After the pineapple upside-down-cake, the revelers got down to the serious business of bidding on the many attractive items in a silent auction, as well as taking their chances in an opportunity drawing and live auction led by St. John’s lively pastor, Father Leland Jones. “The community really gets behind this worthwhile effort,” he said. “We’ve been helped by many local businesses, organizations, and individuals to achieve this year’s goal of 375 backpacks for needy students.”

But the best part was when food pantry and church volunteers distributed the backpacks on Aug. 13 to 375 school children at the Fallbrook Food Pantry. It was great to see the youngsters checking out their brand new backpacks filled with school supplies and choosing a new book from the tables.

Additionally, the parents of every child got a $10 coupon to be redeemed at St. John’s Thrift Store. Due to the efforts of the volunteer teams from St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Fallbrook Food Pantry, the Luau for Backpacks has been a success.

Over the past three years they’ve supplied over 1,000 filled backpacks to Fallbrook children. Any and all who have a heart for this kind of outreach are invited to participate with the church in future outreach opportunities.