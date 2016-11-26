Mah jong tournament a success, tech trek program an inspiration

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook branch of the American Association of University Women once again successfully held its always-popular fundraising mah jong tournament. The event took place Oct. 27 at the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.

Mary Sullivan was the highest scorer and was awarded a $50 gift certificate donated by Major Market. The tournament provides fun for Mah jong aficionados each year and raises money to support AAUW’s programs designed to advance and enhance educational opportunities for Fallbrook girls and young women.

Each year AAUW sponsors several young girls for Tech Trek, a summer science and math camp conducted at UCSD. A reunion on Nov. 5 brought together a number of Tech Trek recipients to share their camp experience with AAUW membership. The girls’ growing enthusiasm for STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as a result of the Tech Trek program reinforces AAUW’s commitment to encourage pursuit of degrees in these fields by young women.

The stories shared by the girls of their camp experiences were so inspiring that a surprise generous donation of $1,000 was made by a family of one of the campers, enough to pay for a full Tech Trek scholarship next year for another girl. One AAUW member remarked, “I left proud to be a part of such an amazing community of people.”

Those interested in joining AAUW in promoting the education of young girls and women, as well as connecting with women of similar interests and background, can contact Teresa Fiske at (760) 550-2319 or by e-mail [email protected]