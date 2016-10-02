Mason given Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship

The San Diego County Fair has a Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship program, and one of the 2016 recipients was Fallbrook 4-H member Lindley Mason.

“It was a great honor and I congratulate all my fellow recipients,” said Mason, one of twelve 2015-16 high school seniors to receive a Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship.

The Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship program works with the San Diego County Fair but is a separate organization with 501(c)(3) non-profit status. Most of the money for the scholarships comes from livestock auction buyers who then donate their animals back to the fair for resale with those proceeds being used for scholarships, while a small amount of the scholarship funding is from direct donations. The total scholarship amount varies from year to year depending on the amount of donations.

Applications for the Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship are available through 4-H and Future Farmers of America organizations in early February, and the students must return the applications by mid-March. Mason’s application included letters of recommendation from 4-H leaders Jeremy and Jen Pearson and Pennie Schober, and from dog trainer Connie Kelly.

Interviews with the students are conducted in mid-May. Mason noted that she was asked about her 4-H and other extracurricular activities as well as about her scholastic achievements.

The scholarship amount is based on a student’s score. The students are ranked, a bar chart with scores but not names is shown to a selection committee, and the committee uses that chart to allocate the scholarship money for each position.

Scholastic grades are a significant criteria in the scoring. Mason, who is now 18, was homeschooled and has been attending classes at Palomar College since she was 14. She accumulated a 3.8 grade point average for her high school classes.

The public release of the scholarship recipients coincides with the fair’s livestock auction, which this year was July 2. A student must also enter an animal at the county fair and the animal must place high enough to qualify for the fair auction.

The requirement to have had an animal in the fair auction is not

limited to the current year. Mason has shown goats and pigs in the past, but she dislocated her knee in January and restricted herself to smaller animals for this year’s fair.

If a large animal receives a blue ribbon it can be sold at auction. For small animals, only the 4-H grand champion, the 4-H reserve champion, the Future Farmers of America grand champion, and the FFA reserve champion go to auction. This year Mason showed a chicken meat pen and a rabbit meat pen and both received blue ribbons, although neither was awarded 4-H grand champion or reserve champion status.

Mason’s chickens at this year’s junior livestock show were Cornish cross poultry. The rabbit breed she showed was Champagne D’Argent. Mason, who has an entity called Blooming Rose Ranch, bred her own birds.

Mason took first place in the chicken showmanship, which advanced her to the master showmanship event for all small animals. She then won the master showmanship competition.

Mason, Kyle Murray, and Sydney Kernelson were the Fallbrook 4-H members who comprised the Fallbrook 4-H team in the small animal knowledge bowl July 1 and took first place.

In addition to participating in the junior livestock show at the end of this year’s fair, Mason entered chickens in the open bird show at the beginning of the fair. She obtained best of show honors with her white silkie pullet.

Mason raised the 4-H reserve champion chicken meat pen for the 2014 county fair. She also had a market hog sold at auction in 2012, and earlier in her 4-H career she raised a goat which was auctioned at the fair.

Mason was in 4-H for 10 years. She spent her first year in Bonsall 4-H, and after that chapter disbanded, Mason was in Fallbrook 4-H for nine years. Mason began her 4-H career by training therapy dogs.