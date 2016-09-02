Meet the 2016-2017 Fallbrook FFA officer team

Isabella Evans

FFA Reporter

Fallbrook High School is proud to have a Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. A new officer team was elected at the end of the 2015 – 2016 school year. They designate the direction of the Fallbrook chapter for the year with the assistance of their advisors Margaret Chapman, Scott Duffin and Douglas Sehnert.

The new officers began meeting in August during their retreat, they strive to represent the voices of the FFA student body in their action and words and bring varied experience and qualifications to their new roles.

The 2016 – 2017 president of the chapter is Sarah Estrella, a senior at FUHS. Since her freshman year when she joined the FFA, Sarah said that it always felt like a second home and she has enjoyed being part of such an amazing organization. In addition to her time in FFA, she also takes part in the track and field team as a thrower for shot-put and discus.

Victoria Price is a senior at Fallbrook High School and is currently serving as Fallbrook FFA’s Chapter vice president. She raised a market goat for this year’s San Diego County Fair and she is a third year member of the Floriculture Career Development Team. Besides her involvement in FFA, she has been heavily involved with the theatre program and was inducted into the International Thespian Society in 2014.

The chapter sentinel assists the president with all meetings. Sydney Porter is a junior at Fallbrook High School and she is Fallbrook FFA’s 2016-2017 sentinel. She loves raising and working with livestock. She also enjoys growing pumpkin plants! A few hobbies of hers are hunting and fishing. She is looking forward to a great year and she can’t wait to serve her chapter.

Isabella Evans is a senior at Fallbrook High and is this year’s chapter reporter. A fourth year FFA member, she has been active in the school newspaper and is a part of the chapter’s floral judging team. She has raised pigs and a lamb through the program and currently owns her own agriculturally-based business. Isabella was named 2016-2017 Star Chapter Farmer and aspires to be an agricultural education teacher.

Chapter treasurer is an important role held by Collin Kooyman for 2016-2017. He is a Life Scout in boy scouts. Collin raises and shows both market beef and market lambs in the FFA program. This past year, Collin served as the secretary on the Parliamentary Procedure team, in addition to being a member of the Farm Records judging team. Collin was awarded the 2015-2016 Star Chapter Greenhand.

Valerrie Craig is a 16-year-old senior, who has been involved with FFA since freshman year. She is involved in a variety of FFA public speaking events throughout the year including opening and closing ceremonies, job interview public speaking, and parliamentary procedure. Her SAE is landscape management, and will be the chapter secretary for the 2016-2017 school year. Valerrie also served as the 2015-2016 chapter treasurer.

For a second year in a row, Cassandra Roberge has been selected as Fallbrook FFA chaplain. She is a member of the veterinary science judging team. She raises market sheep and market beef. She plays on the Fallbrook High School field hockey team and, in her free time, she enjoys horseback riding and hiking.

Parliamentarian is a role committed to knowing and sharing proper parliamentary procedures. Nicole Denny was selected for this position.

She is an enthusiastic senior attending Oasis High School. She has

participated in Parliamentary Procedure and enjoys showing and raising pigs in FFA. She has plans to graduate this year and attend a four-year university with future plans to attend medical school.

Emma Christopherson has been selected to be this year’s historian. She is also the ASB Junior Class president. She has been in FFA since her freshman year and has raised cattle and pigs. Emma has been on varsity volleyball for three years, and hopes to go to South Dakota State University to become a veterinarian. Emma has always had a passion for agriculture and loves FFA.