Miles Rogondino named to Deans List at Army and Navy Academy

CARLSBAD − Army and Navy Academy is pleased to announce that Miles Rogondino of Fallbrook has been named to the Dean’s List for the second grading period of the 2016-2017 school year.

Students with a grade point average of 3.80 or higher are named to the Dean’s List. This is an impressive accomplishment, especially given the unique curriculum at Army and Navy Academy which includes leadership training in addition to the core subjects.

“I am incredibly proud of the students who made the Dean’s List,” said Dr. Lisa Basista, Dean of Academics, “They have worked hard, and it shows.”