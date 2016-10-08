North County Fire Explorer Post 2740 gets grant

FALLBROOK – North County Fire Explorer Post 2740 has received an $8,500 grant from the Haugh Family Foundation.

Scott Haugh, the director of the Haugh Foundation, was a fire explorer for North County Fire in 1981 and went on to serve as a reserve firefighter as well as a dispatcher. When he left the department in 1988 it was known as Fallbrook Fire Department.

Haugh attributes his professional success in part to the leadership he received at North County Fire. He presented the donation check to Explore Post advisor John Choi on Sept. 23.