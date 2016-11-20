Pala students shine at Sullivan Middle School Pala Day

BONSALL – Sullivan Middle School recently provided an opportunity for all students to experience a small piece of the culture that has been in this area for hundreds if not thousands of years.

The principal, Joseph Clevenger, along with veteran teacher Domingo Anguiano met with leaders from the Pala Band of Mission Indians and organized a Pala Day event in which bird singers, rattlers, and dancers taught of their traditions and performed for the middle school students.

The performers included leaders from the tribe, students from Sullivan Middle School, as well as parents and siblings of students. Hundreds of students joined in on the traditional dance upon receiving an invitation before one of the songs from keynote speaker Wayne Nelson.

Throughout the event several students from Sullivan who are part of the Pala tribe taught their fellow students, and staff, about their heritage and culture. Pala students make up about 10 percent of the student population at the school.

For Every Diaz, a seventh grade student and presenter, “Talking in front of 600 students and the Pala Council and all the parents was really neat because I got to represent the Pala tribe I am part of.”

Eighth grader Charlie Bow-Chapas, also a presenter, said, “It felt great to show the school a real bow and arrow and the history behind it. I am proud to be from the Pala Tribe. I hope everyone got to see why today.”

In attendance was tribal chairman Robert Smith, the Tribal Executive Committee, and Dr. Justin Cunningham, superintendent of Bonsall Unified School District.

After the event, Clevenger said, “Seeing our Pala students in front of so many people teaching with passion and power is inspirational. They are part of a talented, strong and proud heritage and we are fortunate to have them here at our school. I am proud of how they lead here at school and I had the opportunity today to see where that ability comes from.”

He added, “We, without question, will run it again next year and add additional aspects of the native cultures. We will meet with tribal leaders as well as students to determine what areas we will include such as language, food, and perhaps one more.”

Cunningham said, “The Pala Band of Mission Indians is one of the strengths of our district, and the Pala Day event had the magic of diverse cultures coming together to celebrate a common bond of respect and experience that the joy of music and understanding brings. It had the atmosphere of a great concert event! We look forward to this being the beginning of great learning and relationships that wonderful schools create.”