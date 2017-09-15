Peace Corps volunteer departs Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Jack Alperstein, a 2013 Fallbrook High School graduate, is setting off Sept. 16 for 27 months as a Peace Corps volunteer to Cameroon, Africa.

As a recent graduate of University of California Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in public health and minor in energy and resources, he has been hired as an educator to focus on AIDS, malaria and maternal health.

He will spend the first three months training for his position and learning the local languages – French, in addition to local languages – while living with a host family in the community. He will be assigned to a village where he will be the sole Peace Corps member in the community.