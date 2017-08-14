Perez accepted into University of San Diego’s honors program

SAN DIEGO – Alexa Perez, a first-year student at the University of San Diego from Fallbrook, was chosen for the university’s prestigious honors program this fall.

The program is designed to provide smart, passionate and engaged students with challenges and opportunities that will allow them to achieve their intellectual goals. It emphasizes teaching excellence, small seminar-style classes, and a core curriculum of innovative courses.

Honors students have numerous opportunities for interaction with faculty, specialized course work, undergraduate research and focused academic advising. High-achieving students are invited to apply for the program after being accepted to the university.

