Pop Warner cheer teams compete in Arizona

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook peewee and junior varsity Pop Warner cheerleaders completed their Regional Championship at the Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Arizona on Nov. 19.

Although the peewee team did not place, they performed well and had a great time. The JV team placed second and also enjoyed themselves. The two teams hope to compete at the JAMZ Youth Championship being held at Cal State University Long Beach (CSULB) Dec. 10 with the hopes to move to the JAMZ National Championship being held in Las Vegas.

Ally Abbott has enjoyed putting the choreography together for these young ladies and was most impressed with how quickly they were able to adapt when changes to their routines were needed. She looks forward to continued coaching with coaches Shanelle Jones and Shannon Dewyn.